Govt decides to close markets at 8:30 pm, wedding halls at 10 pm

The government has decided to close markets at 8:30 pm, and wedding halls at 10 pm!

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced the cabinet’s decision in a press conference on Tuesday that the federal cabinet has approved the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan.

He was flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurram Dastagir Khan, and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Khawaja Asif said, in pursuance of his order, the federal cabinet meeting, in a symbolic action was also held without the use of any electricity.

“The cabinet, on the recommendation of the power division, has allowed enforcing the energy-saving plan which will be applied to the entire country,” he said, adding that under the plan wedding halls will close at 10 pm while markets will close at 8:30 pm.

The minister said that if these guidelines regarding working hours were implemented in letter and spirit the country could save Rs 62 billion.

Key Features of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan:

Markets will be closed by 8:30 pm

Wedding halls will be shut down by 10 pm

Use of inefficient fans of 120-130 watts to be banned

Filament bulbs will not be produced from Feb 1, 2023

All govt offices to install energy-efficient appliances

Electronic motorbikes will be introduced in the country

Awareness campaigns to be launched on electronic, social media

Committee formed to deliberate on WFH policy

New building code being devised

Use of conical geysers to be made mandatory within a year

Streetlights will be used alternatively

Furthermore, federal minister Khawaja Asif also announced that the factories producing fans run on electricity will be halted.

“Inefficient fans use around 120-130 watts of electricity. Across the globe, fans are available that use 60-80 watts,” he said.

He added that the import duty on “inefficient” fans will be increased to decrease their consumption.

The defence minister added that the government is implementing a programme to reduce electricity consumption in fans.

He said that all government institutions will install efficient devices to save electricity, adding that the ineffective devices have been banned.