Govt decides to maintain the prices of petroleum products

Saman SiddiquiDecember 31, 2022
0

The government has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products for the first 15 days of January, it emerges today.


Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a statement said, that the “Govt of Pakistan has decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged with effect from 1st January to 15th January 2023 to provide relief to the common man, despite the increase in the prices of these products in the international markets!”

 

The government announced a reduction in petroleum products prices on Dec 15 for the remaining days of December.

Making the announcement Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar said that the price of petrol has been decreased by Rs10 to Rs214.80 per litre for the next fortnight — effective from December 16.

 

Furthermore, the price of one litre of diesel by Rs 7 after which the new price of high-speed diesel has been fixed at Rs 227 80 paise per litre.

While the new price of light diesel will be 169 rupees per litre after a reduction of 10 rupees per litre.

The price of kerosene has been reduced by Rs 10, the new price of kerosene will be Rs 171 83 paise per litre.

