Another petrol bomb: Govt increase Petrol price by Rs14.85 per litre; High Speed Diesel by Rs13.23 per litre

The government has increased the Petrol price by Rs14.85 per litre; High-Speed Diesel by Rs13.23 per litre!

The latest addition puts an additional pressure of nearly Rs15-18 per litre on the masses.

Rs10 per litre levy on petrol, while a levy of Rs5 has been imposed on High-Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, and Kerosene Oil, has been imposed.

Furthermore, the government increased the price of Kerosene Oil by Rs18.83 while the price of Light Diesel went up by Rs18.68.

The new prices will be effective from midnight July 1, 2022.



Product Existing prices

w.e.f

16-06-2022 New prices

w.e.f

01-07-2022 Increase/(-)

Decrease Petrol Rs233.89 Rs248.74 +14.85 Diesel Rs263.31 Rs276.54 +13.23 Kerosene oil Rs211.43 Rs230.26 +18.83 Light diesel oil Rs207.47 Rs226.15 +18.68

The Finance Division, in its notification, stated that “in view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to partially apply a petroleum levy, and revise the existing prices of petroleum products as agreed with the development partners.”