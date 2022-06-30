Oyeyeah
Another petrol bomb: Govt increase Petrol price by Rs14.85 per litre; High Speed Diesel by Rs13.23 per litre

posted on
The government has increased the Petrol price by Rs14.85 per litre; High-Speed Diesel by Rs13.23 per litre!

The latest addition puts an additional pressure of nearly Rs15-18 per litre on the masses.

Published Earlier:

Rs10 per litre levy on petrol, while a levy of Rs5 has been imposed on High-Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, and Kerosene Oil, has been imposed.

Furthermore, the government increased the price of Kerosene Oil by Rs18.83 while the price of Light Diesel went up by Rs18.68.

The new prices will be effective from midnight July 1, 2022.

 


Product		Existing prices
w.e.f
16-06-2022		New prices
w.e.f
01-07-2022		Increase/(-)
Decrease
Petrol Rs233.89Rs248.74+14.85
Diesel Rs263.31Rs276.54+13.23
Kerosene oilRs211.43Rs230.26+18.83
Light diesel oilRs207.47Rs226.15+18.68

 

The Finance Division, in its notification, stated  that “in view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to partially apply a petroleum levy, and revise the existing prices of petroleum products as agreed with the development partners.”

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
