Oyeyeah
Latest News

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

The new prices of petrolium products will be effective from September 1.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

The government on the eve of Sep 1 has increased petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre!

The new petrol price will be Rs235.98 per litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs247.43 per litre.

Published Earlier:

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.92 per litre to Rs210.32 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil was also increased by Rs9.79 per litre.

The new price of light diesel will be Rs201.54 per litre.

According to the statement issued by the Finance Division, new prices will be effective from September 1.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You