Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

The government on the eve of Sep 1 has increased petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre!

The new petrol price will be Rs235.98 per litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs247.43 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.92 per litre to Rs210.32 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil was also increased by Rs9.79 per litre.

The new price of light diesel will be Rs201.54 per litre.

According to the statement issued by the Finance Division, new prices will be effective from September 1.