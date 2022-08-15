Govt Increases Petrol Prices by RS 6.72 per litre

The government, while changing the prices of petroleum products, increased the price of petrol by Rs 6.72 per liter.



The Federal Ministry of Finance has issued notification of new prices of petroleum products.





The new prices of petroleum products will be implemented from Aug 16, at midnight.



According to the notification, after the increase of 6 rupees 72 paisa per liter, the new price of petrol has become 233 rupees 91 paisa per liter.



The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by 51 paise per liter after which the new price of high-speed diesel has become 244 rupees 44 paisa per litre.



The price of kerosene has been reduced by Rs 1 67 paise per liter and the new price is Rs 199 44 paisa per litre.



The price of light diesel oil has been increased by 43 paisa per liter and the new price of light diesel oil has been fixed at Rs 191 75 paisa per litre.





