PTI’s possible long march: Govt starts taking proactive measures

Following PTI’s possible long march, the federal government has started taking proactive measures!

As reported, due to the possible long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf by the federal government, preliminary measures have been initiated under which containers were delivered to Faizabad by the district administration.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has not announced the date of the long march at present, but PTI has instructed the workers to prepare for it.



According to the news source, sources, federal capital would be completely sealed for a period of one week after the announcement of march’s date by the party.

Similarly, the government had decided to shut down schools and colleges and postpone exams during the march.

Furthermore, as many as 2,500 personnel of the police and of other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) would be deployed in the city, and all of them would have 50, 000 rubber bullets, the sources disclosed.

The LEAs had already been provided over 60,000 teargas shells, the source claimed, adding that 10 drones had been arranged for dropping shells on the protestors.

Sources also claimed that for the first time in the country’s history, the anti-riot helicopter would be used.

On the other hand, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar has said that if Imran Khan announces a long march, the Punjab government will not be a part of it.

The participants of the long march will not be given facilities, but security will be provided, the provincial home minister said while talking to journalists in Lahore on Wednesday.



Hashim Dogar said that the long march is a political issue and that government resources will not be used.

He said to stand by his point that Shahbaz Gil was not tortured inside the jail.

The matter of violence is still in court, let’s see where it goes, he added.