Govt. to deploy Rangers and FC at the Parliament House, MNAs Hostel and Parliament lodges

The government will deploy Rangers and FC at the Parliament House, MNAs Hostel and Parliament lodges, announced federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday morning, interior minister Shiekh Rashid announced the decision in the wake of Thursday night’s operation by the Islamabad Police at Parliament Lodges.

“50 people of this private militia were admitted to the Parliament lodges [last night] where the families of the parliamentarians live. We negotiated with them for five hours. Five policemen were also injured in torture by them,” he stated.

“As long as I am the interior minister, I will crush those taking law into their own hands. No matter how big a leader is. Even if a party leader is found involved in the conspiracy, action will be taken against him. Anyone who comes to Islamabad in the militia dress will not be spared,” the interior minister said.

“Senator Kamran Murtaza used very offensive language against police,” Sheikh Rashid added.

“No-confidence motion is a democratic right of the opposition, but they want to create chaos in Islamabad before the no-confidence motion,” the interior minister said.

“Cases of terrorism will be registered against them if they do not mend their ways,” he warned.

“It is good that the army is neutral. The army will always be with democracy,” he stated.

He said that the inquiry report over the incident by the district commissioner will be submitted within 48 hours.

Sheikh Rashid added that he has also directed the chief secretary and the police chief of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa regarding Ansarul Islam to ensure that the ‘militia’ members do not reach Islamabad in uniforms.