Gwadar’s Haq Do Movement leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman has been arrested on Friday.



According to the police, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman has been arrested outside the local court in Gwadar, along with three more people.



Police say that 17 cases have been registered against Maulana Hidayatur Rehman in Gwadar under various provisions including murder, roadblock, and rioting.