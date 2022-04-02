Hagia Sophia hosts first Taraweeh prayers in 88 years

Hagia Sophia hosts the first Taraweeh prayers in 88 years as the holy month of Ramadan begins in Turkey.

Muslims offered Taraweeh prayers at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul for the first time since it was converted into a museum in 1934.

Magnificent scenes from Friday night showing worshippers in full attendance at the Hagia Sofia mosque are doing rounds on social media.

For two years since the pandemic started, mosques in Turkey and around the had been closed to worship for Taraweeh prayers as part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque was reopened for worship on July 24, 2020.

As being reported, a series of events will also be held at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in honour of Ramadan.

Constructed in the year 532 CE Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque in 1453 after the conquest of Istanbul.