Hajj 2022: Masjid Al Khayf in Mina reopens for pilgrims after two years

Masjid Al Khayf in Mina has been reopened for pilgrims after two years.



The Saudi Arab authorities in a statement on Wednesday announced the reopening of the holy mosque that remained closed for two years under COVID-19-related restrictions.



As reported, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs has completed preparations to host the pilgrims at Al Khayf.



An official statement issued on the official Twitter handle for the publication of news related to the two holy mosques in Saudi Arabia said, “After the closure of two years due to pandemic, the ministry of Islamic affairs completes the preparations to receive hujjaj in Masjid Al Khayf, Mina.”





Masjid Al Khyaf is located in the heart of Mina and holds a very important place.

The mosque also holds great importance during Hajj as well.

This year, Hajj is expected to begin on the evening of Thursday, July 7, and end on the evening of Tuesday, 12 July.

The pilgrims will have the opportunity to pray on the 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th of Zil Hajj,

Masjid Al Khyaf is also known as the Mosque of Prophets because numerous prophets are said to have prayed at this mosque, including Prophet Musa (AS).

It is located at the foot of a mountain in the south of Mina, close to the smallest Jamarat.