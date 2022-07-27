Oyeyeah
Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested by anti-corruption team from Jamshoro

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh went to Jamshoro to appear before an anti-corruption court.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by the anti-corruption team from Jamshoro on Wednesday.

As reported, Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was tasked into custody while he was returning from Jamshoro. 

The visuals from the time of his arrest are being shared on social media.

 

According to Sheikh’s spokesperson the opposition leader was arrested from Jamshoro Toll Plaza as he was returning from a hearing.

 According to him, no details of the case were shared by the officers with the PTI leader.

“We do not know in which case he was wanted,” he said.

On July 15, the Sindh High Court (SHC) restrained the Anti-Corruption Department from taking action against Sheikh on a petition pertaining to pending inquiries and harassment.

 

