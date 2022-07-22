CMPunjabElection: After a new twist, Hamza Shahbaz retains the post of chief minister

After a new twist, Hamza Shahbaz retains the post of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari rejected the votes of members of PML-Q after reading the letter of party leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

10 votes of PML-Q members were rejected under Article 63(A) after which Hamza Shahbaz gained a 3-vote victory over Pervez Elahi.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari ruled that PML-Q members’ votes will not be counted in the election of the Punjab chief minister in light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter.

Mazari added that the matter had been clarified by the Supreme Court, subsequently proroguing the session as PTI MPA Raja Basharat countered his ruling.

In a major development, Chaudhry Shujaat has refused to support the PTI-backed candidate for CM Punjab.

Hamza was backed by a coalition government including PML-N, PPP, and JUI, while Parvez was the nominee of the PTI and PML-Q alliance.

While in a major development ahead of the voting, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi revealed that his uncle, Chaudhry Shujaat, has refused to back Imran Khan’s candidate.

“I have lost and Imran Khan has lost as well but Zardari has won,” Moonis quoted his uncle as saying.