Islamabad police arrest 4 main accused of harassing foreign women on Independence Day

Islamabad police is reported to have arrested 4 people, the main accused of harassing foreign women on Independence Day.

According to Islamabad police, videos have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, and the case of the incident has been registered in police station Abpara.

It should be noted that videos showing the harassment of foreign women were shared on social media that went viral.

The police sources said that foreign women were harassed at Shakar Padian Monument.

After videos of harassment of foreign women went viral on social media, users reacted strongly.

Islamabad IGP took notice of the harassment of foreign tourists in Shakarparian.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nasir Akbar Durrani has taken notice of the incident, a tweet from the official handle of Islamabad Police informed.

کیس کو ڈی آئی جی آپریشنز سہیل ظفر چٹھہ خود سپروائز کریں گے۔یہ ایک افسوس ناک اور مجرمانہ فعل ہے اور ہر طبقہ فکر کے لوگوں کو اس کی بھرپور مذمت کرنے کی ضرورت ہے۔

