Islamabad police arrest 4 main accused of harassing foreign women on Independence Day

Islamabad police is reported to have arrested 4 people, the main accused of harassing foreign women on Independence Day.
The four men accused of harassing foreign women on Shakarparian were arrested.
According to Islamabad police, videos have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, and the case of the incident has been registered in police station Abpara.
کیس کو ڈی آئی جی آپریشنز سہیل ظفر چٹھہ خود سپروائز کریں گے۔یہ ایک افسوس ناک اور مجرمانہ فعل ہے اور ہر طبقہ فکر کے لوگوں کو اس کی بھرپور مذمت کرنے کی ضرورت ہے۔
I am sick to stomach , disgusted, and ashamed being a Pakistani!
Arrest these bastards! #IslamabadHarassment pic.twitter.com/9hNC3TQ3ZT
Boys misbehaving with foreign tourists on the occasion of #Pakistan's #IndependenceDay in Shakarparian, #Islamabad. Authorities must identify and punish the culprits. @ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/9cRdPntMS2
نجس پاکستان کي نن د دوه خارجي ښځو سره په راولپنډۍ کې کافر لچکانو د جنسي تيرې کوشش وکړه… دا خبر په ټول پاکستان کي د راپور په حال. وحشت و نجاست دال خوران
Islamabad, today typical Pakistani 🇵🇰 behavior, sexual harassment of foreigners #IndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/flTd1pE5rq
