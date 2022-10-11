Oyeyeah
Hashim Dogar steps down as Punjab home minister

Hashim Dogar said he has sent his resignation to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi who has been in the UK.

Hashim Dogar stepped down as Punjab home minister on Tuesday.

Col (r) Muhammad Hashim Dogar said he took the decision due to personal reasons however, he would continue work as a party activist.

As reported, Hashim Dogar has sent his resignation to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi who has been in the UK.

Sharing a snap of his resignation letter in a tweet, Dogar said, “Today I have resigned from my post due to personal reasons. I will continue to work as a PTI worker of PTI.”

” It was a great pleasure to have served as Minister for the Home and Prison Department under your able command,” he stated in the tendered resignation letter to Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

“I feel regretful to inform you that I shall not be able to continue due to my personal commitments and some health issues,” Dogar said.

“I was and will always be available to serve you and my party chairman,” he added.

 

Sources privy to the matter said that Hashim Dogar was under severe criticism and pressure from the party’s key leaders.

During several party meetings in the presence of Imran Khan, he was criticized for failing to take action against senior officers and PML-N leaders involved in May 25 incident, sources added.

