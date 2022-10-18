Here is what ‘Behind Closed Doors Documentary’ is all about

‘Behind Closed Doors’ has been trending on social media timelines in Pakistan ever since the documentary trailer debuted.

But the question is whether the documentary titled Behind Closed Doors which is termed being related to the alleged corruption of the Sharif family, will be released on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Well, the updates suggest that Filmmaker Michael Oswald, the maker of the documentary has not yet made an official announcement on the release platform.

The trailer of the upcoming documentary that focuses on the issue of corruption was released across social media platforms and has raked up more than 258,000 views so far.

As soon as the trailer of the documentary came out, “Netflix in Pakistan” and “Arshad Sharif” became the top trending OTT platform for Twitter users in Pakistan.

PTI, which is often criticized due to the negative use of social media against its opponents, is again the topic of discussion due to a ‘documentary film’, which claims that a film made against the Sharif family’s corruption is being released on Netflix soon.

PTI leader and former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari also shared the trailer of the said documentary and claimed that it is being released soon on Netflix and Amazon.

A must-watch documentary on corruption very relevant as Sharifs also feature in it. Soon on Netflix and Amazon. https://t.co/xXfa7SnrOP — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 17, 2022

While Fawad Chaudhry shared the trailer of the film in a tweet with the caption, “Coming Soon”.

Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/vq1nwRfQvv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 17, 2022

PTI leader Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan in a statement about the documentary said that “All Sharif’s corruption stories will now be heard, the disgraceful material of thieves is now going to be on Netflix”.

He added that Maryam Safdar used to say that videos are never buried, and the world will watch her videos full of corruption.

Here is what ‘Behind Closed Doors’ is all about:

The one-minute-43-second trailer for the film, produced under the banner of Independent POV, starts by describing corruption without naming it, according to Africa-based investigative journalist John Allan Namu, “it belongs to the aristocracy, especially those connected to power”.

The film also includes a video of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, whose SOT is included talking regarding the money laundering case against the Sharif family. Arshad Sharif says that “They opened accounts in the name of their low-paid employees and do not come under the scope of the tax. The deposits in the accounts of these employees eventually reach the accounts of Hamza, Sulaiman, or Shehbaz Sharif”.

In addition to the opinions of several other journalists regarding the declaration of London as a paradise for money launderers, the trailer also includes video clips of the reporting done after the Supreme Court’s historic decision against the Sharif family in the Panama case on July 6, 2018.

The then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life.

The trailer also features, amongst others, Imran Khan, the former prime minister, as well as several investigative journalists, namely Tom Stocks and John-Allan Namu.

The political landscape in Pakistan has changed now, however, when this documentary was being made, PTI Chairman Imran Khan held the prime minister’s office and Fawad Chaudhry was the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

As Prime Minister, Imran Khan can be seen saying that if you talk about rich countries when you look at the laws, they are always seen in support of crooks. while Fawad Chaudhry’s SOT is also included, saying, “Some countries say that what is ours is ours, and what is yours is also ours”.

At the end of the trailer, John Allan can be heard saying, “The world needs to wake up.”