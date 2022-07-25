Oyeyeah
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Rawalpindi city

The heavy downpour brought routine life and businesses to a standstill

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Rawalpindi city on Monday.

While all eyes were set on the news related to the SC hearing on the government’s plea to form a larger bench, Rawalpindi faced urban flooding due to continuous rain in twin cities.

The heavy downpour brought routine life and businesses to a standstill.

Rainwater entered several residential areas as well.

As reported, the power supply to several localities remained suspended for several hours amid heavy rain.

The scenes from today’s rain from the garrison city are being shared on social media.

 

So far no loss of life was reported.

This is a developing story.

 

