Heavy rainfall warning for Karachi has been issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



The MET department Saturday warned that warned of heavy rainfall tonight and tomorrow as low air pressure has intensified.

Citizens are warned to stay vigilant as a low-pressure area (LPA) over the Arabian Sea has intensified.

The monsoon system was likely to cause more rains with some heavy falls in Karachi till Monday.

Furthermore, heavy falls were expected today (Saturday), especially in the evening.



According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, low pressure is present in the southeast Arabian Sea which may cause heavy rainfall in Sindh cities including Karachi.

The advisory also warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding/water-logging in low-lying areas of the province.

Weather Alert for Sindh:

Widespread rain and thunderstorms with heavy falls were likely to occur from Saturday to Monday in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Kashmore.