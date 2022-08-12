Heavy showers prediction for Karachi on August 13 and 14!



Seems like Karachiiits will be celebrating the 75th Independence day in heavy rain as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal penetrating central and lower parts of the country.

In the latest development, thunder cells are moving towards Karachi from the north-eastern outskirts, there is a chance of moderate to heavy rain in the city during the next few hours on Friday evening.

While filing this story heavy rain started to slash parts of the city.

Heavy rain was reported from Baldia, Masroor, Saddar, and Cantt.

It will intensify and spread to other areas of khi within 2-4 hours.