Oyeyeah
Latest News

Heavy showers prediction for Karachi on August 13 and 14

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui8 views
posted on
Views

Heavy showers prediction for Karachi on August 13 and 14!

Seems like Karachiiits will be celebrating the 75th Independence day in heavy rain as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal penetrating central and lower parts of the country.

In the latest development, thunder cells are moving towards Karachi from the north-eastern outskirts, there is a chance of moderate to heavy rain in the city during the next few hours on Friday evening.

Published Earlier:

While filing this story heavy rain started to slash parts of the city.

Heavy rain was reported from Baldia, Masroor, Saddar, and Cantt.

It will intensify and spread to other areas of khi within 2-4 hours.

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You