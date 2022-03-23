Oyeyeah
Latest News

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Reavealing her dignosis in a tweet, former secretary of state asks for movie recommendations

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui8 views
posted on
Views

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former secretary of state announced on Tuesday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Published Earlier:

She is experiencing “mild” cold-like symptoms.

Hillary Clinton, 74, revealed her diagnosis in a tweet, saying that said she is “feeling fine” and credited vaccines for protecting against more serious cases.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already,” Clinton tweeted.

She also added that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had tested negative and will be quarantining at home.

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated,” she added.

 

As former secretary of state asks for movie recommendations, her twitter timeline was soon filled with all sorts of reactions. 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You