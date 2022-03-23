Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former secretary of state announced on Tuesday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is experiencing “mild” cold-like symptoms.

Hillary Clinton, 74, revealed her diagnosis in a tweet, saying that said she is “feeling fine” and credited vaccines for protecting against more serious cases.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already,” Clinton tweeted.

She also added that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had tested negative and will be quarantining at home.

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated,” she added.

Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

As former secretary of state asks for movie recommendations, her twitter timeline was soon filled with all sorts of reactions.

Hope you feel better soon!! But until then, how about some laughs, some action, some tugs at the heartstrings – The Adam Project with @vancityreynolds has it all. — Netflix (@netflix) March 23, 2022