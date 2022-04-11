Oyeyeah
Historical rise in Pakistan stock market, KSE-100 index jumps over 1,450 points!

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index recorded a jump of over 1,450 points and was trading well above the 45,900 level in the opening minutes of the trading session on Monday.

It’s a new record for one day increase, as today it saw an increase by 1700 points earlier, on June 5, 2017, there was an increase of 1566 points.

Published Earlier:

The KSE-100 Index was being traded at 45,902.88 points, registering a gain of 1450.20 points or a percentage change of 3.26% at the beginning of the trade.

The return of political certainty in the country has led to this development.

Last week, the benchmark KSE-100 plunged by 707.53 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 44,444.58 points.

PSX Midday Summary

KSE100 – 45,932.51 +1,487.93 (+3.35%)

Top Contributor to KSE 100 – Commercial Banks (+513.30 pts)

Market Volume – 364.84 mn

Volume Leader – $WTL (+20.81%)

Highest Change – Refinery (+10.14%)

