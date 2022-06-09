Hours-long load-shedding continues as shortfall reaches 6,530 MW

Hours-long load-shedding continues across the country as the shortfall reaches 6,530 MW!

As reported, total power generation in the country is currently at 20,170 megawatts, while the total demand is at 26,700 megawatts, which is necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

Despite continued assurance from the government to decrease the load-shedding, nothing practical has been so far achieved.

As reported, power outages of up to 14 hours are being carried out in different parts of the country.

In the federal capital, six-hour load-shedding is being carried out.

While the duration of load shedding is longer in areas with high losses.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, K-Electric has announced a change in load shedding plan in view of the increasing demand for electricity.

Loadshedding is being initiated for 3 hours in exempted areas, E-Electric Spokesperson notified.

According to the power division sources, at least 4,320 megawatts of electricity is being generated from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,254 megawatts of electricity.

The total power generation of private sector power plants is 11,797 megawatts.

On the other hand, at least 1,257 megawatts of electricity is being produced from wind power plants and 119 megawatts from solar plants.

Power division sources claim that bagasse-based power plants are generating 186 megawatts of electricity, whereas, nuclear fuel-based plants are generating 1,236 megawatts of electricity.