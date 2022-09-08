Hunaid Lakhani, PTI leader and Iqra University founder, passes away in Karachi

Hunaid Lakhani, PTI leader, and Iqra University founder passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

As reported, the famous social worker, educationist, and political figure Hunaid Hussain Lakhani passed away after suffering from dengue.



On Wednesday night he was Lakhani was admitted to a hospital in Clifton after having trouble breathing.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem in DHA’s Khayaban-e-Rahat on Friday after Asr prayers.

The family would wait for Lakhani’s son and daughter return, who live abroad, for the funeral prayers.

According to his personal secretary Waqar Lakho, Lakhani, 49, had traveled to Thatta on Monday to participate in flood relief activities.

Upon returning to the city, he developed a fever and his condition started to deteriorate, Lakho told the news outlet.

Lakhani was subsequently diagnosed with dengue.

“He breathed his last on Thursday morning,” Lakho said.

Following the news of his untimely demise, condolences and prayers are pouring in on Twitter’s timeline.

Government representatives, politicians, and rights activists all termed Lakhani’s death a great loss for the country.

Very sad to hear about death of my friend Hunaid Lakhani Chairman & Founder of Iqra University.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

May his soul rest in peace & may his family/friends find the strength to bear this loss

We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain & short — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) September 8, 2022

Today we have lost a philanthropist, an academician & a comrade who was more like a brother, he worked extensively in various fields to uplift lives of masses. Dear Hunaid Lakhani, you will be missed & remembered. RIP Ameen pic.twitter.com/2fJrIgySBQ — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) September 8, 2022

I just can’t believe that you are gone . My dear freind Hunaid Lakhani passed away this morning — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) September 8, 2022

Got the tragic news that Chairman Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani passed away this morning due to Dengue. A fine humble human being, philanthropist, academician is gone. pic.twitter.com/cIclSKRP8Y — Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) September 8, 2022

With deep Sorrow & Grief we would like to inform that Hunaid Lakhani S/O Hussain Lakhani Founder Iqra University has Passed away.

اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

Please recite surah Fatiha (Once) and Surah Ikhlas (thrice) for the departed soul.🤲#hunaidlakhani pic.twitter.com/tkCYwZZ71A — Muhammad Sameer (@Samiii_50) September 8, 2022

I am currently in Canada and just received a shocking news that my friend Hunaid Lakhani, chairman Iqra Uni,is no more. He was a winner in every front of life but lost to dengue. 3 years ago, his father Hussain Lakhani also passed away in the US. My condolences to Lakhani family! — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) September 8, 2022