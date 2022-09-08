Oyeyeah
Hunaid Lakhani, PTI leader and Iqra University founder, passes away in Karachi

Lakhani was diagnosed with dengue after returning from Thatta on Monday

Hunaid Lakhani, PTI leader, and Iqra University founder passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

As reported, the famous social worker, educationist, and political figure Hunaid Hussain Lakhani passed away after suffering from dengue.

On Wednesday night he was Lakhani was admitted to a hospital in Clifton after having trouble breathing.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem in DHA’s Khayaban-e-Rahat on Friday after Asr prayers.

The family would wait for Lakhani’s son and daughter return, who live abroad, for the funeral prayers.

According to his personal secretary Waqar Lakho, Lakhani, 49, had traveled to Thatta on Monday to participate in flood relief activities.

Upon returning to the city, he developed a fever and his condition started to deteriorate, Lakho told the news outlet.

Lakhani was subsequently diagnosed with dengue.

“He breathed his last on Thursday morning,” Lakho said.

Following the news of his untimely demise, condolences and prayers are pouring in on Twitter’s timeline.

Government representatives, politicians, and rights activists all termed Lakhani’s death a great loss for the country.

 

 

