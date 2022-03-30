IBA Karachi takes action against students involved in the LGBT party held at the campus

IBA Karachi has taken action against students involved in the LGBT party held at the campus.

As being reported, one of the students involved in the matter has been suspended for one year while the second student has been barred from entering the IBA premises.

A leaked video of an alleged LGBT Party held at the IBA Karachi University campus had left the netizens in shock.

Following the viral video, the Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi started an investigation into the matter.

The official statement of the IBA Karachi on the matter related to a video reported in the press and social media has been issued in this regard.



The statement says: “On the directives of the Executive Director, the matter related to a video reported in the press and social media has been investigated by the IBA Student Conduct Committee.

“Following the findings of the Committee, one of the students involved in the matter has been suspended for one year and the second student has been barred from entering the IBA premises revoking campus access, revoking hostel access, and access to any other institutional facilities and services for the rest of the academic year.

“The IBA strongly condemns any such activity which is against the norms, ethics, rules, and regulations of our institution and will take appropriate action whenever IBA’s Code of Conduct is breached.

“The Executive Director has instructed the management to ensure that our student Code of Conduct is strictly followed in letter and spirit. All social and musical events at the IBA premises have been put on hold until further notice. The Executive Director has also called a Board of Governors meeting to apprise the members of the Board of the developments at the IBA.

As being reported, the videos posted by an Instagram user, who claimed to be a student of IBA, went viral on social media showing a party held on the IBA Karachi University campus.

Following the outrage, the student deleted all her posts and made the account private. ⁠

Videos of an alleged dance party organized by students who identified themselves as homosexuals, spread like wildfire on social media earlier this week.