IHC wraps up contempt case against Imran Khan!



As reported, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the show-cause notice issued to PTI chief Imran Khan for his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry at a public rally on August 20.

A larger bench heard the case today, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Babar Sattar.

At the outset of today’s hearing, CJ Minallah said that the bench has seen the affidavit submitted by Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan demonstrated honesty and went to apologize to the judge,” he remarked, adding that discharging the contempt notice is the bench’s unanimous decision.

Justice Minallah also stated that the court is also “satisfied” with Imran Khan’s conduct.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had submitted the affidavit in the contempt of court case against him for allegedly threatening a judge.

Talking to the press after the hearing, Imran said: “Justice Athar Minallah has taken great decisions [in the past].”

PTI Chief also said that he would appear before the court if needed as he had done in the past.