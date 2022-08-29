IMF revives Pakistan’s stalled $6bn programme

IMF has finally revived Pakistan’s stalled $6bn programme!



After months-long uncertainty, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the Staff Level Agreement with Pakistan.



Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced the development on Monday on his Twitter handle, that IMF has approved the seventh and eighth review of the stalled $6 billion Pakistan programme.

“Alhamdolillah the IMF board has approved the revival of our EFF programme. We should now be getting the seventh and eighth tranche of $1.17 billion,” Miftah Ismail said.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. I congratulate the nation,” said the finance minister added.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also announced the development on his Twitter handle.

IMF approves Pakistan Programme despite PTI’s treacherous act!

