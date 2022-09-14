Imran Khan appears before JIT in terror probe on Wednesday in Islamabad.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before a four-member joint investigation team (JIT) at the SSP Islamabad office amid tight security in a case relating to threatening female judge Zeba Chaudhary.
SSP (Operations) Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi is heading the joint investigation team (JIT).
Imran Khan was summoned to record his statement to the JIT.
According to the news source, Imran Khan faced some 20 minutes of an investigation by the JIT and answered questions posed by the police, which later handed the PTI chief a written questionnaire containing 21 queries.
Talking to the press after appearing before the JIT, Imran Khan reiterated his demand for free and fair elections.