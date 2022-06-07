Oyeyeah
Imran Khan appoints his nephew as PTI’s focal person on legal affairs

Barrister Hassaan Niazi has been associated with the PTI for the last 17 years and remained at the forefront of every movement.

Imran Khan has appointed his nephew Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi as PTI’s focal person on legal affairs.

According to a notification signed by PTI secretary general Asad Umar, Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi has been notified as a focal person on legal affairs to the chairman/party.

“The focal person on legal affairs would report to the chairman on matters pertaining to his functions,” the notification said.

PTI has claimed that the appointment had been made under a well-conceived strategy to deal with the dictatorial tactics and unconstitutional and undemocratic steps of the ‘imported’ government.

Barrister Hassaan Niazi held a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan and expressed his gratitude for appointing him as the focal person.

