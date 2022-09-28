Purported audio clip of Imran Khan talking about ‘foreign conspiracy’ cypher leaked

Another leaked audio clip surfaced online on Wednesday!

This time the target is Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

A purported conversation between PTI chief Imran Khan and his principal secretary, Azam Khan, talking about a cypher that the former prime minister has for long presented as evidence of an alleged foreign conspiracy to oust him has come to light.

The controversial US cipher led to the ouster of the PTI government after the passage of a no-trust motion in the National Assembly on April 10, 2022.

Imran Khan's audio with Azam Khan leaked. "We have to play with this," IK says formulating the US cypher conspiracy theory. #AudioLeaks pic.twitter.com/eQXRc6HuJy — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) September 28, 2022

In the alleged audio leaked, believed to be Imran Khan can be heard saying: “We only have to play on this. We don’t have to name [any country]. We only have to play with this, that this date was [decided] before.

“The new thing that will emerge is the letter.”

Another person believed to be Azam Khan can be heard suggesting holding a meeting on the cypher.

“See, if you recall, in that the ambassador has written in the end to [send] a demarche. Even if the demarche is not to be sent, as I have thought a lot about it at night — you said they raised it — I thought about how to cover all this.

“Let’s hold a meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi (who was the foreign minister in Imran’s government) and the foreign secretary. Shah Mahmood Qureshi will read out that letter and whatever he reads out will be converted into a copy. I will then make minutes [out of it and say] that the foreign secretary has prepared this.

“But its (cypher’s) analysis will have to be conducted here. We will carry out the analysis and convert it into minutes as we want so that it becomes [part of] the official record.”

Azam Khan then elaborates that the analysis would conclude that “it is a threat. It is called a threat in diplomatic language”, adding, that “minutes are in my hands … we will draft the minutes”.

While in response Imran Khan can be heard asking who would be called to the meeting. “Shah Mahmood, you, me, and Sohail?”

Just these, the other person replies, “We will do it tomorrow,” the person believed to be Imran replies.

The conversation continues, as Azam Khan can be heard explaining that following this plan, “things will become a part of the record.

“Consider that they are the consulate for the state. When he will read it out, I will easily copy it and it will be on record that this has happened.”

“You (supposedly Imran) call the foreign secretary so that it doesn’t remain political and becomes a part of the bureaucratic record”.

To this, the other person, believed to be PTI Chief Imran Khan points out that an ambassador has written the cypher, implying that it should already be a part of the bureaucratic record since it has been written by an envoy.

“But we don’t have a copy of it. How did they release it?” the person on the other end, Azam Khan replies.