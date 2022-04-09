Imran Khan becomes Pakistan’s first Prime Minister to be ousted through No-Trust Vote!

The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan become successful.



PTI leader Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister to go home from the no-confidence motion.



Imran Khan held the post of Prime Minister for 3 years and 8 months. No Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan has completed his 5-year term to date.



The session of the National Assembly resumed after four recesses.

Asad Qaiser has stepped down from his post of National Assembly speaker and handed over the presidency to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq.



Government members left their seats, after which the process of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan began.



Ayaz Sadiq informed the house that 174 votes were cast in support of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, after which Imran Khan does not remain Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Imran Khan was sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister on August 18, 2018.