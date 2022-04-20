Imran Khan breaks record for a Twitter Space Live with 160K people listening

Imran Khan breaks record for a Twitter Space with 160K people listening, report.

On Wednesday evening PTI Chairman Imran Khan spoke in this largest Twitter event ahead of his party Jalsa in Lahore.

Reportedly, 160K people from all over the world are in attendance at the Twitter event.

PTI’s social media team members Dr. Arslan Khan and Jibran Ilyas hosted the live session at 10 pm local time.



Top Spaces in Twitter History:

1- Former PM Imran Khan – over 160K

2- K-POP Lyrical Space – over 44K

3- Salvador Bill Analysis- over 27K

Former Pakistani PM simultaneously went live on other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

PTI is all set to organize another public rally in Lahore on April 21 (Thursday) at Minar-i-Pakistan.

This is going to be the third PTI jalsa after big power shows in Peshawar and Karachi.