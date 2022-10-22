Imran Khan challenges ECP disqualification order in IHC

Imran Khan challenged the ECP disqualification order in IHC!

In the latest development following Imran Khan’s disqualification verdict, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman challenged the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Islamabad High Court on Saturday, praying to the court to set aside the judgment as ECP had no jurisdiction over the matter.

As reported, barrister Ali Zaffar has filed the plea in IHC on behalf of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In the petition, it was prayed that the Election Commission has no authority to take decisions against the cases of corrupt practices and disqualification.

It was further pleaded to the court to announce the verdict of ECP as null and void and also prayed the court hear the case on the same day.

According to the sources privy to the matter, the petition has been filed in the IHC without a copy of the decision of the Election Commission, a copy of the application for providing a copy of the decision is attached.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Muhammad Bukhari while talking to media outside ECP, said that ECP has still not provided a copy of the detailed verdict yet he tried to take a copy from ECP.

He said that, as per the law, after announcing the verdict, a copy of the decision has been given to both parties but the legal wing of ECP is saying that the sign a member is missing on the verdict.

He also accused ECP of going against the rules which is a sad thing to do.

Imran Khan’s lawyer demanded that legal action should be taken against the actions of the Election Commission. “I have been outside the Election Commission for an hour but nothing is being said,” he said.

While he also questioned how can ECP say that the decision is unanimous when one member did not sign the verdict.

A day earlier, ECP disqualified the former premier Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana reference, stating he had committed corrupt practices by making “false statements and submitting incorrect declaration”.

“We are of the considered opinion that the respondent (Imran Khan) has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution, read with Sections 137, 167, and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, consequently he ceases to be a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly,” the ECP verdict reads.

It added that the respondent made false statements and incorrect declarations; therefore, he has also committed the offense of corrupt practices, defined under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.