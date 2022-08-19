Imran Khan claims Shahbaz Gill was sexually abused

Imran Khan claims that Shahbaz Gill was sexually abused in police custody.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made the fresh allegations in a series of tweets.

“All the pictures and videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically incl sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police say it did not inflict any torture,” the PTI chairman claimed.

“So my question is: Who tortured Gill? There is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture. Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice,” Imran Khan added.



Later in the day, Imran Khan and other leaders of PTI reached PIMS to meet Dr. Shehbaz Gill.

فواد چوہدری، شیریں مزاری، عثمان ڈار اور دیگر پارٹی رہنما بھی پمز پہنچ گئے۔ #شہباز_گل_کو_رہا_کرو

pic.twitter.com/fKnsVIWOrY — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 19, 2022

On the other hand, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that he condemns the brutal violence against Shahbaz Gill.

He said that the reports are disturbing, claiming that along with mental and physical violence, sexual violence was also committed against Shahbaz Gill during police custody.



He said that a meeting of the senior leadership of PTI was held in which important decisions were taken.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Gill was subjected to torture by stripping him naked, and violence against him is unacceptable for any party.

He said that the testimonies, including certificates and photographs, are being handed over to the concerned authorities.

Tomorrow, Imran Khan will also lead a rally against this violence.



Fawad Chaudhry said that the rallies are being held on two points, one is against violence and the other is against the stranglehold of journalism.

Fawad Chaudry said that the day after tomorrow Tehreek-e-Insaf is also holding a meeting in Rawalpindi.

He said that after the Rawalpindi rally, the series of rallies will continue till September 10.

“Before September 10, we believe that the end of this government is necessary,” the PTI leader added.



He said that new elections are the only political method that can give political stability to Pakistan