Imran Khan decides to appear before ATC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Imran Khan decides to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) tomorrow, Aug 25.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will seek pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case.

Earlier on Monday the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted transit bail to former prime minister Imran Khan and barred Islamabad Police from arresting him.

On Aug 21, PTI Chairman was booked for allegedly threatening Islamabad police officers and a female magistrate under Section 7 of the anti-Terrorism act (ATA).

According to the sources privy to the matter, the Margalla police have registered a case under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed against the former prime minister on charges of hate speech.

To avoid arrest in a terror case filed against him on Aug 21’s night, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has secured transit bail for three days till August 25 after he filed a pre-arrest bail application in the Islamabad High Court.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan filed the plea on behalf of the former prime minister Imran Khan, who maintained in the plea that he is ready to appear before the court whenever summoned.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Imran Khan on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

FIR was registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a female additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.