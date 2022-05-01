Imran Khan defends Farah Khan, terms probe against her a ‘political vendetta’

Former prime minister Imran Khan defended Farah Khan, a close aide of his wife Bushra Bibi.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday said Farah Khan is “absolutely innocent”, describing the corruption probe against her as a “political vendetta” against him.

“I want to ask NAB: the case that you have opened against Farah Khan — show it to anyone. Does this even merit a case?” he asked in a response to a question.

“First they (NAB) say she has wealth beyond known sources of income. This only applies to public officeholders. Was she ever an MNA or a public office holder? She has been working in real estate for the past 20 years,” he added.

Read more: Farah Khan’s assets “significantly increased” from 2018 onward for “unknown reasons”, NAB ordered an inquiry

Imran Khan said that the NAB said her assets saw a significant increase in three years adding, “Just check and see how much real estate has made money [for people], it is the most in Pakistan’s history. Ask the ones in real estate how much money they’ve made. But it is no crime.”

“It is the same case that Jemima faced regarding the alleged smuggling of tiles. Her only fault was that she was my wife,” Imran said, adding that the only reason for that case was because of her connection to him.

“She (Farah Khan) is absolutely innocent. I want her to have the opportunity [to defend herself]. A proper hearing should be conducted,” Imran Khan urged.

In a statement, NAB had said a “huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in [Farah Khan’s] account during the last three years, which does not commensurate with (sic) her stated account profile.”