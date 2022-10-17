Imran Khan demands re-polling in NA-237 Malir-II, Karachi

Imran Khan demanded for re-polling in NA-237 Malir-II, Karachi, terming the by-polls rigged.

Presser from the PTI was arranged a day after it managed to secure six out of eight National Assembly seats in the crucial by-election on Sunday, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) clinched two — NA-157 Multan and NA-237 Karachi.

The lost seats were bagged by the PTI in the 2018 general elections.

Imran Khan terms the by-elections a referendum.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party is all ready for the long march, adding that the “long march won’t be delayed past October.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday demanded the Election of Pakistan (ECP) to hold reelection in the constituency, accusing the Sindh government of openly rigging yesterday’s (Sunday, October 16, 2022) by-election in Malir, Karachi.

“Giving them time, my march will not go beyond October”

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he wants to tell all institutions today that the longer you let them sit, our country will go down further.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that this is not an election but a referendum, the voters knew that we should not sit in the assembly. In the election of Hangu, the candidate sat saying that he will not sit in the assembly. It is proven that the nation wants elections at this time and does not accept the imported government. He was also rejected in the Punjab by-election on July 17.

PTI Chairman said that whatever forces there are in this country, who are thinking about the country, the issue is with these institutions because their stake is in Pakistan. He kept saying for three and a half years that he wants NRO. First, General Musharraf caused damage by giving NRO, then he was given NRO again.

The nation has given the referendum, so I want to say to all institutions of Pakistan today that as long as you allow them to sit, our country will go down. Ask General Bajwa if any Pakistani Prime Minister has ever been given so much respect in America.

Imran Khan said that ‘Joe Biden’s statement made it clear that Pakistan’s diplomacy was of no use. The old propaganda against Pakistan is going on.

Condemning the arrest of Senator Azam Swati, he said that if Azam Swati says something in his emotions, the law is made for him. The army and the army chief were defamed that they are above the law.

The Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief alleged that since a man was posted in Islamabad, such things have started. This man is defaming the country, breaking the law and this man is defaming institutions. I demand action on it.

He said that the preparations for the march are complete and its date will not go beyond October. He said that he is giving some time to the government, but the long march of Tehreek-e-Insaf will not go beyond October.

“I will announce the march anytime after a few days,” he added.