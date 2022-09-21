Imran Khan directs PTI workers to complete all preparations for long march

Imran Khan has directed PTI workers to complete all preparations for the long march!

On Wednesday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that PTI’s movement for “Haqeeqi Azaadi” (actual freedom) will begin on Saturday (September 24) as he called on supporters to get ready for his call.

“The Punjab leadership and the party organization should remain ready for each political challenge. The PDM government has made the life of the masses a hell,” he maintained.

He said that political objectives cannot be achieved till activating the organization at the union council level.

“The government will not be able to repeat the May 25 incident due to the strong organization,” he added.

Former prime minister Imran Khan in his address today after meeting at CM Secretariat, again said that those “issuing threats from unknown numbers” should be threatened back.

Imran has been consistently demanding a date for “fair and free” snap elections since being ousted from the top office, otherwise, he would take to the streets against the incumbent government.

In the wake of the PTI’s long march, the authorities in Islamabad have sealed the entry routes of the Red Zone by erecting containers and barbed wires.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at several places in the federal capital. The administration has closed down NADRA Chowk, Express Chowk, and Ayub Chowk by erecting containers.

Meanwhile, the federal police have demanded 30,000 more contingents from the provinces.

Furthermore, the federal government has summoned the Rangers and the FC.

The Islamabad police said that strict action would be taken against the people violating section 144. However, the Red Zone will remain open for the employees working in the Red Zone from Margalla Road and Serena Chowk.

Earler in the month of May, PTI had attempted a long march to Islamabad.