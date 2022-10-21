Oyeyeah
Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan and ruled that he is no more a member National Assembly.

The ECP announced the verdict in the Toshakhana case on Friday which was reserved on September 19 after arguments were completed from both sides.

Published Earlier:

The reference was filed in August against Imran Khan  by the coalition government.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case.

According to the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran Khan for misdeclaration.

 

 

