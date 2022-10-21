Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan and ruled that he is no more a member National Assembly.

The ECP announced the verdict in the Toshakhana case on Friday which was reserved on September 19 after arguments were completed from both sides.

The reference was filed in August against Imran Khan by the coalition government.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case.

According to the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran Khan for misdeclaration.