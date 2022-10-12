Imran Khan gets protective bail till Oct 18 in False Affidavits Case

Imran Khan gets a protective bail till Oct 18 in False Affidavits Case!

As reported, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted PTI chief Imran Khan protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for allegedly submitting false affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in connection with a prohibited funding case.

In a written order, the IHC stated that the petitioner was granted protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

“The petitioner will be at liberty to deposit cash surety in the light of the police of the court. In the meanwhile, the petitioner may approach the court of a learned special judge in order to avail remedies provided under the law.”

The order added the PTI chief was granted the exemption “subject to all legal and just exceptions”.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, presents his arguments as the petition’s hearing started today.

He told the court that two other people booked in the same case by the FIA earlier approached a court for bail.

However, the female additional sessions judge had recused herself from hearing both cases, he added.

He said they were ready to approach a trial court on the matter but should be granted bail.

At that, Justice Minallah asked him which court should hear the case in his opinion.

“This case belongs to either the banking court or special central court. There is no mention of fake accounts in it,” the lawyer said.

The government’s lawyer also admitted before the court that they were shocked by the special court’s decision.

The IHC CJ stated that if there is an issue his court will grant bail to the PTI chief till the case is taken up by the special court.

“We are approving protective bail,” said Justice Minallah, adding that the court would keep the case under trial at this time and will hear the plea if the problem is not resolved.

At this point, Khan’s lawyer Barrister Safdar started arguing on the merits of the case. However, Justice Minallah observed that the counsel wants to get the case dismissed.

“This is our wish,” the lawyer told the judge. However, he was informed by the judge that legal options for the dismissal of the case were in front of him.

Imran Khan is among 11 people booked for foreign funding

FIA’s Com­merical Bank Circle in Islam­abad registered a first information report (FIR) against him and other PTI leaders on October 6 following which Imran Khan sought a protective bail

The FIR stated: “[The] PTI submitted an affidavit of [Abraaj founder], Arif Mas­ood Naqvi, before the Elec­tion Commi­ssion of Pakistan stating the­rein that all the amounts collected in the accounts of WCL (Wootton Cricket Lim­ited) were submitted into PTI’s account in Pakistan…[the] affidavit has been proved to be false/forged as two more transactions were also made from WCL to two different acco­unts in Pakistan in May 2013.”

The other booked people include Azhar Farooq, Saif Niazi, Syed Younis, Amir Kayani, Tariq Sheikh, and Tariq Shafi.

According to the case, the accused are beneficiaries of the private bank account and they had violated the Foreign Exchange Act. An account was created in the private bank in the name of Naya Pakistan.

An amount of US$2.1 million was deposited into the account from Abraj Group of Companies.

It also received the amount from two accounts Wooton Cricket Club.