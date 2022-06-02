PTI Long March: Imran Khan gets three-week transit bail from Peshawar High Court

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been granted a three-week transit bail against a surety of Rs50,000, from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday.

The ousted prime minister reached out to the PHC for protection against his possible arrest in case he marches to Islamabad again.

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed accepted the plea.

The bail was granted against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Imran was instructed to appear before the Islamabad sessions court before June 25.

Imran had appeared in court to file his plea in a personal capacity, where the media representatives and reporters were barred from attending the hearing.

The court’s doors were closed when PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrived.