PTI chief Imran Khan secures interim bail in prohibited funding case

PTI chief Imran Khan secured interim bail in the prohibited funding case on Monday.



As reported, a special court in Islamabad granted former prime minister Imran Khan interim bail till Oct 31 against the surety bond of Rs100,000.

Special Judge Raja Asif Mehmood heard the petition filed earlier today.

Imran Khan’s lawyers had drawn up the bail plea in which they had urged the court to stop the FIA from arresting Khan.

In the filed petition, Imran stated that since his political rivals could not find any charge of corruption against him, the “investigating agency in questionable exercise and abuse of its powers has made hectic efforts to register a false and fabricated case against the petitioner based on a serious allegation”.

A case was registered against Imran Khan and other party leaders by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with their party allegedly receiving prohibited funding.

As many as 10 people have been nominated in the case registered under the Foreign Exchange Act.