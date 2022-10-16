Imran Khan loses NA-237 Malir-II By-election!

In a setback to Imran Khan’s party in Karachi, as PPP candidate won the NA-237 Malir-II by-election by a margin of 10,000 votes.



PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated PTI chairman Imran Khan by bagging 32,567 votes in the by-election on the NA-237 Malir-II seat.

Imran Khan secured 22,493 votes.

NA-237 is the only constituency where Imran Khan was defeated in the by-elections.

It should be noted that Imran Khan has won 5 of the 7 constituencies of the National Assembly according to the unofficial results so far and he has a clear lead in one seat.

Abdul Hakeem Baloch won the National Assembly election in 2013 on the ticket of Muslim League-N and was made the Minister of State for Railways in the Nawaz Sharif government. In 2016, he resigned from the membership of the Assembly and joined the People’s Party and won the by-election in 2018 with a small margin.

