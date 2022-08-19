Oyeyeah
Imran Khan not allowed to meet Shahbaz Gill at PIMS

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced countrywide rallies on Friday against the alleged torture of his chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill

Imran Khan after not being allowed to meet Shahbaz Gill at PIMS, announces nationwide rallies to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill!

As reported, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday evening reached PIMS Hospital in Islamabad to meet his aide Shahbaz Gill however, the authorities did not allow him to meet.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced countrywide rallies on Friday against the alleged torture of his chief of Staff, Shahbaz Gill after he was not allowed to meet Gill at PIMS hospital, today.

Imran Khan reached PIMS from Bani Gali accompanied by the legal team of the PTI to brief the legal aspects of the torture of Shahbaz Gill during remand.

Imran Khan while talking to the media outside the hospital said he was not allowed to meet Shahbaz Gill so he will hold a rally to release him in Islamabad on Saturday.

Imran Khan added Shahbaz Gill was subjected to torture so people should take streets at all divisional headquarters of the country against the rulers’ brutality.

 

As Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan reached PIMS Hospital his car got punctured.

Imran Khan’s car had climbed on the iron board next to the green area.

As the car got punctured, Imran Khan got out of his car and sat in another car.

 

As he was not allowed to meet Shahbaz Gill, after which he left the cardiology ward.

 

