Imran Khan rejects Budget 22-23, terms it anti-people and anti-business!

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan took to social media to express his views following the announcement of the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

“We reject this anti-people & anti-business budget presented by Imported govt. Budget is based on unrealistic assumptions on inflation(11.5%) & economic growth(5%). Today’s SPI of 24% indicates that inflation will be between 25/30% which on the one hand will destroy the common man”, he said.



“And on the other hand retard economic growth due to high-interest rates. All our progressive tax reforms and Pro-poor programs such as the Sehat card, and Kamyab Pakistan are being shelved. It is an unimaginative, Purana Pakistan budget creating more burdens & misery for the nation,” he added.



For this year, the budget’s outlay is Rs9,502 billion.

Which is almost a trillion rupees higher than last year’s outlay.