Imran Khan rejects Budget 22-23, terms it ‘anti-people and anti-business’

For this year, the budget's outlay is Rs9,502 billion.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan took to social media to express his views following the announcement of the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. 

Published Earlier:

Read more: Federal Budget 2022-23 at a glance

“We reject this anti-people & anti-business budget presented by Imported govt. Budget is based on unrealistic assumptions on inflation(11.5%) & economic growth(5%). Today’s SPI of 24% indicates that inflation will be between 25/30% which on the one hand will destroy the common man”, he said.

“And on the other hand retard economic growth due to high-interest rates. All our progressive tax reforms and Pro-poor programs such as the Sehat card, and Kamyab Pakistan are being shelved. It is an unimaginative, Purana Pakistan budget creating more burdens & misery for the nation,” he added.

 

Which is almost a trillion rupees higher than last year’s outlay.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
