Imran Khan submits nomination papers for nine constituencies

PTI chairman Imran Khan has submitted his nomination papers for nine constituencies for the by-elections.

The By-elections are scheduled to be held on September 25.

These National Assembly seats became vacant t after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs.

PTI Chairman will be contesting in the by elections from:

NA 22 Mardan NA 24 Charsadda NA 33 Peshawar NA 45 Kurram NA 108 Faisalabad NA 118 Nankana Sahib NA-237 Karachi NA-239 Karachi NA-246 Karachi





The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf filed nomination papers for former prime minister Imran Khan for three Karachi National Assembly seats on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, a former federal minister and Sindh chief of the PTI Ali Zaidi said that the nomination papers for the by-elections would be filed before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi.

The three constituencies Imran Khan contesting in by-elections from Karachi are NA-237 in district Malir, NA-239 in district Korangi, and NA-246 (Lyari) in district South.

NA-239:

However, all eyes will be set on this Karachi constituency where PTI Chairman will be in competition with MQM’s heavyweight candidate Amir Khan.

The seat was vacated after the resignation of Akram Cheema was accepted by National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf Raja.