Contempt of Court Case: Imran Khan to be indicted on September 22

Contempt of Court Case verdict has been announced on Thursday, stating Imran Khan to be indicted on September 22!

The Islamabad High Court has said that it is not satisfied with the reply submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt case.



“Imran Khan’s response was not satisfactory,” said Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

A five-member bench — head by IHC CJ Minallah, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, and Justice Babar Sattar — heard the case.

Once the court took a five-minute break after the reservation of the verdict, Imran Khan stood up and asked the court if he could speak. At this, the IHC CJ said that the court had heard his lawyers.

“I want to give my stance; the court can question me,” Khan said, but the court preferred to let it be and decided against listening to the PTI chairman.

Before this, the judicial assistant Akhtar Hussain said in arguments that “the feudal system is still running in the society in which we are living.”

There are many decisions against the Jirga system, but the Jirga system is still there today. Even a conditional apology was not sought in the supplementary reply.

Judicial assistant Akhtar Hussain added that “the party leader was arrested and tortured, in the most severe circumstances, unintended words were said.”

Akhtar Hussain supported the show cause notice. Imran Khan told the court that the court did not hear his stand, which every chief justice said that he had heard the stand of the lawyers and after that did not allow Imran Khan to speak.