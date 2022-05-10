Imran Khan tries to clear the air on anti-institutions allegations at Jehlum Jalsa on Tuesday evening.



The former prime minister and PTI chairman faced a backlash amid his last public gathering speech for being against state institutions.

As the PTI leader and his party continue their drive to mobilise the public and strengthen PTI’s stance that Imran Khan was ousted from power through a US-backed ‘foreign conspiracy’, Tuesday evening saw a large PTI public gathering arranged in Jehlum.

“Shehbaz Sharif is real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who is installed as the prime minister through a foreign conspiracy,” Imran Khan said while addressing a public gathering.



Khan said he referred to PM Shehbaz as Mir Jaffar and not the army, adding “The British had awarded Mir Jaffar for his betrayal, just like the Americans have rewarded you.”

“I have a request for you that from next time bring more Pakistan’s flag than party’s flags,” said PTI chairman in his opening remarks.



“Entire cabinet is going to London on tax payers’ money and there they will meet convicted absconder… they will take instructions from him… that’s why the entire nation has stood up,” he said.

“[PM] Shehbaz Sharif you should be ashamed of yourself for saying that I am attacking the army. Nawaz and Maryam attack army and cherry blossom [PM Shehbaz] polishes boot,” said the ousted premier while responding to the premier Shehbaz Sharif’s allegations that Imran’s “spewing venom” against state institutions.

“Put my name on ECL [exit control list]. I don’t want to go abroad… I have to live and die here,” he added.

PTI leader lashed out at the government saying that the federal cabinet — comprised of “convicts” — would visit London to meet a “coward” — PML-N Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif is a coward and a thief who flees abroad whenever he gets the chance,” Khan added.