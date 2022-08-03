Imran Khan visits Baba Farid’s shrine in Pakpattan

Imran Khan visited Baba Farid’s shrine in Pakpattan on Wednesday.

As reported, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan prayed a the shrine and laid a floral wreath.

The visit of the PTI Chairman comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan, ECP, announced the pending verdit of the Foreign Funding Case involving Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill accompanied Imran Khan during the visit.

Visuals from his visit are being shared on social media.

چیئرمین عمران خان کی پاکپتن میں بابا فرید کے مزار پر آمد کے مناظر۔ pic.twitter.com/GTtZRrBtML — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 3, 2022

Imran Khan amidst crowd at Baba Farid Ganjshakar's Mazar in Pakpattan today. pic.twitter.com/kwaKiN2ZhN — PTI Politics. (@PTIPoliticsss) August 3, 2022

Our beloved Leader Imran Khan at Hazrat Baba Fareed Shrine in PakPattan

pic.twitter.com/6r9s4Ib5mB#صادق_و_امین_عمران_خان — Maham (@Mahi_136) August 3, 2022

As reported, Chor Chor slogans were raised by a man as Imran Khan visited the shrine.

A video clip aired on SAMAA TV showed a man chanting the ‘chor’ (thief) slogan against ex-premier Imran Khan when he saw him coming out after paying respects at the shrine.

While Imran Khan’s personal guard heckled the man who chanted the slogan.