Imran Khan visits Sukkur, met flood-hit families in a camp

PTI chairman Imran Khan visited Sukkur on Monday and met the flood-hit families in a camp.

As reported a meal was served to the flood victims, and where PTI Chairman inquired about their condition and distributed relief goods among them.

Imran Khan also held a meeting with the senior party leaders in Sukkar.

They discussed the relief programme after the devastation caused by the floods in Sindh.

Former chief ministers Liaquat Jatoi, Arbab Rahim, and GDA MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr were in attendance at the meeting as well.

Chairman Tehrek e Insaf Imran Khan meeting flood affectees in Sakkhar today. The only leader in 🇵🇰 who thinks and cares about his own people. #InsafReliefProgrampic.twitter.com/aZxovHtJgW — Madiha Ahmed (@madi_ahm) September 5, 2022

Chairman PTI Imran Khan meets floof affected people in Sukkur #InsafReliefProgram pic.twitter.com/L4vi5keivv — Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) September 5, 2022

According to PTI, its chairman inaugurated the #Insaf Relief Program for flood victims of Sindh today.

Chairman Imran khan will inaugurate #InsafReliefProgram for flood victims of sindh today . pic.twitter.com/iAoeppOQif — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) September 5, 2022

A day earlier, addressing the Faisalabad Jalsa Former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he would hold another international telethon next Sunday to raise funds for flood victims.