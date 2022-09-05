Oyeyeah
Latest News

Imran Khan visits Sukkur, met flood-hit families in a camp

Chairman Imran Khan inaugurated the Insaf Relief Program

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk8 views
posted on
Imran Khan visits SukkurImran Khan visits Sukkur, met flood-hit families | OyeYeah News
Views

PTI chairman Imran Khan visited Sukkur on Monday and met the flood-hit families in a camp.

As reported a meal was served to the flood victims, and where PTI Chairman inquired about their condition and distributed relief goods among them.

Published Earlier:

Imran Khan also held a meeting with the senior party leaders in Sukkar.

They discussed the relief programme after the devastation caused by the floods in Sindh.

Former chief ministers Liaquat Jatoi, Arbab Rahim, and GDA MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr were in attendance at the meeting as well.

According to PTI, its chairman inaugurated the #Insaf Relief Program for flood victims of Sindh today.

A day earlier, addressing the Faisalabad Jalsa Former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he would hold another international telethon next Sunday to raise funds for flood victims.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You