Imran Khan’s bail in Section 144 violation case extended

Imran Khan’s bail in the Section 144 violation case has been extended!

On Wednesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad extended the bails of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in the federal capital.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal accepted the plea seeking exemption from the court for PTI chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, and Faisal Vawda and granted extension in their bails till September 27.

Babar Awan appeared before the court representing Imran Khan at the outset of the hearing.

He was joined by co-accused PTI leaders Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, Shehzad Waseem, and Faisal Javed Khan.