The Guardian’s editor rebuts Imran Khan’s claim of “statement taken out of context” on Rushdie attack

The British newspaper The Guardian denied Imran Khan’s claim of taking the statement about the cursed Author Salman Rushdie out of context.

The Guardian’s world affairs editor Julian Borger said that the newspaper did not misquote Imran Khan’s statement and we stand by the text of the interview.

“We did not misquote Imran Khan. We stand absolutely by our reporting of the interview. Khan himself is not saying we misquoted him, only that we took his remarks out of context, but we provided the context, as you can see in the story,” Julian Borger said.

Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that The Guardian took his conversation about the attack on Salman Rushdie out of context.

In an interview with the newspaper, Imran Khan described the attack on Salman Rushdie as horrible and sad.

Imran Khan had said that he can understand the reaction of the Islamic world to Salman Rushdie’s book, but this cannot be a justification for the assassination of Salman Rushdie.

PTI chairman and the former prime minister drew criticism after The Guardian reported that he condemned the attack on the controversial author.

Following this Imran Khan issued a statement that his comments were taken out of context.

The official Twitter account for the Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman (PTI), clarified that Imran’s statement was “taken out of context”, and that he had refused to attend a seminar in India in 2012 because Rushdie was also invited.

دی گارڈین نے میری گفتگو سیاق و سباق سے ہٹ کر پیش کی۔ میں نے بھارت میں ملعون سلمان رشدی کو مدعو کرنے پر سیمینار میں شرکت سے انکار کیا۔ انٹرویو میں، میں نے گستاخ رسولﷺ کو سزا دینے کے اسلامی طریقہ کار کی وضاحت کی۔ سانحہ سیالکوٹ کا حوالہ دیا، اسی تناظر میں رشدی کی بات کی۔ عمران خان pic.twitter.com/ioG7dlTNZX — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 19, 2022

Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie, 75, was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar, a US national of Lebanese origin, on stage on Aug 12, while he was being introduced at a literary event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

The Indian-born British author has long faced death threats for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses”, first published in September 1988.